SINGAPORE Feb 22 U.S. investment
management firm Eaton Vance Corp said late on Tuesday it
has received a capital markets licence from the Monetary
Authority of Singapore that will allow it to raise, service and
manage assets in the Southeast Asian city-state.
Singapore is the main Asian centre for private banking and
financial institutions there manage about $1.4 trillion in
assets.
Eaton Vance said its Singapore office will serve as a
springboard for its expansion in other Asian markets such as
Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sugita Katyal)