Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 2 Elektrobit Oyj :
* Says the company's subsidiary Elektrobit Technologies Ltd, has on Jan. 2 acquired 100 percent of shares of Birdstep Technology Oy
* Says debt free cash purchase price for Birdstep Technology Oy is 2.0 million euros ($2.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order