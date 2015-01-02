Jan 2 Elektrobit Oyj :

* Says the company's subsidiary Elektrobit Technologies Ltd, has on Jan. 2 acquired 100 percent of shares of Birdstep Technology Oy

* Says debt free cash purchase price for Birdstep Technology Oy is 2.0 million euros ($2.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)