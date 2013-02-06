PARIS Feb 6 The planned sale of nuclear fuel
vendor Urenco has put the spotlight on ultra-secret uranium
enrichment technology.
To understand that process, think about orange juice.
BANKS OF CYLINDERS
To get one glass of juice, you can put three oranges in the
juicer and press gently, or put two, and squeeze very hard.
Uranium enrichment is a bit like that, except that the
squeezing is done by banks of cylinders spinning at supersonic
speed in factories that cost billions of dollars.
Natural uranium contains only 0.7 percent of the fissile
U-235 isotope. During enrichment, U-235 is concentrated to about
5 percent for civil use, and 90 percent for bombs.
The original enrichment process, widely used until a few
years ago, was gaseous diffusion, which pushed gasified uranium
hexafluoride through porous membranes to concentrate the U-235.
Now obsolete, diffusion plants consumed huge amounts of
energy, requiring entire nuclear plants to power them.
The centrifuge process uses 50 times less energy and filters
U-235 by spinning the gas at supersonic speeds until the heavier
U-238 isotope separates out.
Because of their high energy needs, enrichment plants'
output is measured in "Separative Work Units" (SWU). When
uranium prices are high, utilities buy more SWU to get more
U-235, like squeezing harder an on orange to get more juice,
industry veterans say.
Russia's Tenex leads this industry, with an output of 23,000
tSWU (thousand of SWU) in 2010, or 40 percent of global
production, according to the World Nuclear Association.
British-German-Dutch Urenco was a distant second with 12,800
tSWU, followed by America's USEC with 11,300 tSWU and France's
Areva with 8,500 tSWU. China's CNNC produced just 1300 tSWU, but
that is expected to more than quadruple by 2020, the WNA said.
SHARED ENGINE
Urenco sells nuclear fuel to the world's electric utilities,
but does not produce its own centrifuges. The centrifuge
technology was put into a Urenco-Areva joint venture in 2006:
Enrichment Technology Company (ETC). ETC builds centrifuges for
its two shareholders, who are its sole customers.
ETC had 2011 revenue of 690 million euros and employs 1,800
staff in its research center in Capenhurst, UK, its centrifuge
factory in Almelo, the Netherlands and facilities in Gronau and
Julich, Germany.
Despite using the same centrifuges, Urenco and Areva compete
on all other fronts in the global nuclear fuel market - it is as
if Volkswagen and Peugeot shared a common engine supplier.
Both are expanding aggressively. Urenco is building a new
plant in Eunice, New Mexico, Areva is expanding its plant in
Tricastin, which began production in 2011 while work continues
on a second site. It also plans a U.S. factory.
STEADY CASH MACHINE
The nuclear fuel business is a reliable cash machine as
utilities want to lock in fuel supply in multi-year contracts.
In December 2011, Urenco's order book extended beyond 2025
and was in excess of 20 billion euros, more than 15 times its
1.3 billion euro revenue. The firm generated 903 million euros
in cash.
Demand seems guaranteed: the United Nations' atomic energy
agency expects global nuclear generating capacity to grow by
between 25 and 100 percent by 2030.
The UK hopes to earn billions from a Urenco privatisation,
but the talks move at a glacial pace and there is a risk that
technological progress could reduce Urenco's value.
In September, the U.S. licensed General Electric Co.
and Japan's Hitachi Ltd to build a uranium enrichment
plant using laser technology.
Experts say laser enrichment is still experimental and years
away from commercial exploitation, but if and when the
technology takes off, it could do to centrifuge technology what
centrifuges did to gas diffusion plants: make them obsolete.
