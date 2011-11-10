STATE COLLEGE, Pa Nov 9 Legendary Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and university president Graham Spanier were fired over their handling of a sex abuse scandal, the Penn State board of trustees said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paterno had said he would retire at the end of the season. But a statement from the trustees said that Paterno's dismissal was effective immediately. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)