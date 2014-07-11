* New EBA risk transfer guidelines penalise call options,
risk creating uncertainty
* Master trusts, structuring process could come under
pressure
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Guidelines set out this week by the
European Banking Authority to regulate the role of
securitisation as a risk transfer tool could create new hurdles
and uncertainty for those originators that support their
programmes through call options.
Industry representatives fear it could be hard for these
issuers to demonstrate they have offloaded the credit risk under
the rules proposed in the Significant Risk Transfer paper, and
thus claim capital relief.
Under the guidelines, national authorities would get the
power to determine if, and to what extent, originators will be
spared from setting aside capital buffers to cover for headwinds
on their ABS exposures when calculating their own expected
losses on their assets.
Supervisors would assess deals on a case-by-case basis, and
have the clout to deny or reduce banks' capital relief for any
deals with call options that indicate risk could return to
balance sheets. This includes time based-calls, market value
calls or step-up call options and "other structural
arrangements".
The ability of originators to structure their securitisation
deals into various levels of risk, or tranches, is currently one
favourable aspect of the market.
"This is where ABS can be increasingly beneficial, against
asset classes such as covered bonds or other schemes that are
still cheaper [funding tools] for banks, by additionally
providing capital relief," said Dipesh Mehta, securitisation
analyst at Barclays.
But that might be more difficult given the EBA text, he
said.
Moreover, the absence of a hard set of rules could
discourage prime RMBS and master trust bank originators from
selling the entire capital structure in order to apply for
capital relief, without which ABS would remain a mere funding
tool.
MASTER TRUSTS ISSUES
Restricting call options would hit the rationale of UK
master trusts - one of the biggest markets within European
securitisation - "which are very much about giving certainty to
investors, through calls, bullet payments and scheduled
amortisation," Mehta said.
Depending on which way national authorities will decide to
implement the guidelines, UK master trust issuers could opt for
stand-alone deals instead.
"It will be very interesting to see how UK regulators, which
have been one of the best proponents [on securitisation], will
go about it," Mehta added.
One treasury official at a UK institution said UK
authorities have already indicated that they would not allow
banks to claim any capital relief on their master trust deals.
IMPACT ON STRUCTURING
And the new restrictions could put a strain on the way banks
in general structure their deals.
The EBA text calls on them to ensure that investors are not
led to expect any additional contribution from the originator,
Mehta said.
The EBA paper is trying to clamp down on the practice of
banks calling deals to meet investors' expectations even when it
is uneconomic. This would also mean that supervisors should
analyse past performance of other deals from the originator, to
assess to what extent they intervened to support or call their
deals.
But while regulators' efforts to reduce "the moral hazard
and the implicit support issues evident in the later stages of
the global financial crisis...is understandable" said Jonathan
Walsh, head of securitisation at Baker & McKenzie LLP,
structuring deals in a way that does not imply future guarantees
could prove tricky in practice.
"The market will need to think carefully how to structure
deals so as to satisfy the relevant competent authority that an
included feature does not fall foul of this rule," Walsh said.
The EBA has simply requested national authorities step up
their scrutiny of deal structures. But this could threaten the
market due to uncertainty around what degree of regulatory risk
it would incur.
"The vagueness of the language means that it is highly
likely that [these guidelines] will lead to uncertainty of
application," Walsh said.
It would also raise some doubts as to what stage originators
should seek confirmation from the relevant supervisors and how
long it would take to get answers.
"This would introduce further delay in already extended
structuring lead in times," Walsh said.
The EBA guidelines also asks lenders, seeking capital
relief, to notify and report to national supervisors on the
exposure they've transferred out on a quarterly basis,
throughout the life of the transaction, and explain any change
to the level of risk transferred.
Banks will also have to set up operational units to comply
with the new procedures and maintain a constant level of control
and reporting on their securitisation transactions. They could
asked to demonstrate, at any given time, the level of risk
transfer and the impact of this on their expected loss
calculation.
They will also need to ensure that, over the lifetime of the
securitisation, they have no other financial activity with the
third party which took on the credit risk of the transaction,
such as financing and refinancing lines.
The EBA will decide within the next three years whether to
advise the European Commission to turn the new guidelines into
binding rules at an EU level under the Capital Requirements
Directive.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Alex
Chambers)