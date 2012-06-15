LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Hybrid structuring bankers hope that
a European Banking Authority public hearing held on Thursday on
new-style bank capital instruments could help convince the
regulator to adopt an approach that would make them more
appealing to investors.
Bankers have been especially worried, since the EBA released
its consultation paper in April, that future holders of
Additional Tier 1 securities could end up being worse off than
equity holders in write-down/write-up structures.
The EBA paper suggested that coupons are mandatorily
cancellable during a write-down period, but also that a bank
can't start repaying coupons until the write-up has been done in
full. However, there is nothing in the terms that would stop a
bank paying dividend to shareholders in the meantime,
potentially leaving bondholders in a worse situation.
"What we want to avoid is a situation were a bank can pay
dividends and yet is prohibited from paying coupon on its
Additional Tier 1 instruments," said a hybrid banker.
"My take-away from the hearing is that they are willing to
look at it and we need to come up with a constructive
alternative that achieves the regulatory goals but also works
for us."
Another banker also thought that the EBA panel had listened
to the industry points. "The EBA insists that in a write-up
structure, bondholders should be no better off than if they had
been converted into shares," he said. "In that case, if a bank
can pay dividends, then it should be able to pay its hybrid
coupons."
The EBA panel urged the banks to submit their proposals as
soon as possible and said that so far, not many comments had
been submitted. The deadline for responses is July 4. It is also
adamant that whatever suggestions bankers come up with, nothing
should compromise in any way the potential for the instruments
to absorb losses.
Bankers were also encouraged that the EBA would maybe be
prepared to adopt a more lenient approach when it came to
write-up structures if the trigger point, currently set at
5.125% of Core Tier 1, was set higher.
One of the bankers suggested, therefore, that Additional
Tier 1 instruments with a 7% trigger could rank pari passu with
equity holders on the way down but could have an automatic
write-up, ahead of equity on the way up.
NON-VIABLE UNCERTAINTY
Meanwhile, the EBA panel agreed there was still considerable
uncertainty around where the definition of the point of
non-viability will sit.
A definition is included in the draft of the Crisis
Management Directive released by the European Commission last
week, and bankers hope this is where it will ultimately reside.
That would allow for bank capital instruments to be captured
from 2015 by a statutory regime, once the Directive is
implemented.
However, to be on the safe side, EBA's David Guillaume said,
as a supervisor, he would advise banks to issue securities with
point of non-viability wording in the contract.
The EBA will submit its proposals to the European Commission
in November. While the Commission could disagree with the
technical standards and ask the EBA to redraft them, bankers
believe that the November version will most likely be the final
one.
"There is a reason the Commission subcontracted it to the
EBA and that's because they are the experts so I think in
practice, it will be a formality," said a hybrid banker.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)