* Deadline delay could be months, not weeks-source

* EBA decision seen with methodology disclaimer-source

* Preliminary estimate pegged cap need at 106 bln euros

By Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN, Dec 6 The deadline for Europe's banks to say how they intend to make up the shortfall in capital the European Banking Authority is set to announce this week could be delayed, sources said on Tuesday.

EBA's board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday to finalise the package on the amount of capital 70 European banks must raise to counter sovereign debt risk and set guidelines for doing so.

The banks have until Christmas to say how they intend to raise such capital and then have until mid-June to implement the measures.

"Inside EBA a discussion is under way on the delay of the deadlines. There's no decision as yet, but we're talking about a significant delay," a regulatory source told Reuters.

The source said it was possible the deadlines could slip by months rather than weeks.

A second source did not rule out such a delay, saying that "the decision on timing is a political decision."

It was not possible to have a comment from EBA.

EBA won backing from EU leaders at the end of October to shore up confidence in Europe's banking sector by addressing the three key issues: higher capital, funding guarantees, and amounts of exposure to euro zone sovereign debt.

EBA, which had originally hoped to publish final details of its package by the end of November, has faced wrangling over how a new minimum 9 percent capital buffer for banks by June 2012 should be defined.

Publication of the new requirements should come amid a make-or-break EU summit that could bring progress in tackling the euro zone's debt crisis and ease pressure on banks.

The final decision by EBA this week on the size of capital buffers will very probably come with a disclaimer regarding the major methodological differences used by countries to calculate risk weighted assets, a source close to the matter said.

Some states have asked EBA to review the different methodologies, but France and Germany have objected.

The director general of Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday the different methodologies used by regulators put Italian banks at a disadvantage because of the typically stricter regulation in Italy versus European peers.

"There should first have been the creation of a level playing field and then the calculations," Giovanni Sabatini said.

Earlier rough estimates by EBA set the total of fresh capital needed by banks at around 106 billion euros, with a total of just under 15 billion euros for Italian banks. (Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)