ROME Jan 11 National banking authorities haven't made any requests to postpone the European Banking Authority's (EBA) June deadline for banks to increase their capital buffers, the regulator's chief Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

After testimony in the Chamber of Deputies, Enria told reporters that the EBA hasn't yet decided whether to make lenders' capital-hike plans public. The EBA's board will meet on Feb 8-9 to review the plans, he said. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei. Writing By Steve Scherer.)