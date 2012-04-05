* Write-up features could lower banks' cost of capital
LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Hybrid debt structurers sighed with
relief on Thursday when the EBA's consultation paper on Draft
Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) made explicit reference to
hybrid debt write-ups.
Market participants had been waiting for months for some
clarity on Additional Tier 1 debt, which is in essence the
equivalent for European banks of the Swiss CoCos.
The EBA's 57-page document makes many references to
"temporary write-downs and write-ups", a feature that may help
attract European institutional investors. So far the main buyers
of these instruments have been the Swiss and Asian private
banks.
"Write-up is now a possibility, this is positive for the
market. The document is not final and things may change, but
this clearly appears to be going in the right direction," said
Gerald Podobnik, co-head of capital solutions at Deutsche Bank.
The issue of write-ups has been a hot topic for a couple of
years when the Basel Committee made its first guidance on the
likely form of new hybrid structures. It is pushing for non-core
Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments with loss absorption
mechanisms, triggered at the point of "non-viability".
But regulators have made clear that they want to ban
features in capital instruments that could "hinder the
recapitalisation" of a bank, and write-ups seemed to have the
potential to interfere with that process. The problem is that
many fixed income investors were unhappy with the prospect of
only having permanent write-down.
"Write-ups are very important because with permanent
writedowns capital instruments get subordinated to equity -
shareholders always have the potential upside from a recovery in
share prices," Podobnik added.
Khalid Krim, head of capital solutions at Morgan Stanley,
echoed this view. "Confirmation that write-up will be allowed is
a positive news for the market and investors as it will also
give them the possibility of sharing the upside and not only the
downside. For banks, this is also positive as it will make the
instruments less expensive to issue than permanent write-down
structures."
The EBA paper does not address the thorny issue of
non-viability language, but market participants expected that.
The EBA is focusing on the technical aspects of the capital
instruments, while the more general considerations on
non-viability have been left to the Commission to define as part
of the crisis management framework - a consultation paper on
this matter, including bail-in of senior debt, was released by
the European Commission last Friday.
ON TRACK FOR 2013
Now structurers can start getting on with their work. "The
release of this paper is important as it is very detailed and
shows that the EBA is on track to have all the technical
standards ready this year," Krim said.
He reckons that the consultation paper provides about 80% of
the clarity issuers need. "They now can use it as a basis to
engage with their national regulators to tailor make their own
structures. These standards will also be useful to update
investors and walk them through the structure of CRD IV
compliant AT1 instruments," he added.
However, there is at least one area where bankers are likely
to try to push their case during the consultation period: the
proposed mandatory cancellation of coupons during a write-down
period. Although coupons will remain optional and discretionary,
institutional investors who will have already incurred a loss
through the reduction of the principal amount would expect to be
able to get a coupon paid on the prevailing principal amount
during a write-down period, Krim said.
"This is especially true if a bank resumes dividend payment
to shareholders before the full write-up of the AT1. Payments on
reduced principal amount is already allowed when the write-down
is permanent and we think the market wants to see alignment in
the case of temporary writedowns," he said.
Some bankers also plan to advocate the inclusion of dividend
stoppers, or other similar mechanisms. They understand that such
features are disliked by regulators who fear they could hinder
recapitalisation but think it could be a problem for Europe's
banks.
"Countries outside the EU will allow them and, in a context
of high competition globally for capital, investors will choose
the banks that offer these stoppers," one banker said.
The EBA put out for consultation fourteen regulatory
technical standards, including Common Equity Tier 1, deductions
from Common Equity Tier 1 and from own funds in general and
transitional provisions on grandfathering.
These technical standards will be part of the single
rulebook aimed at enhancing regulatory harmonisation in Europe
and strengthening the quality of capital, the EBA said. Comments
must be sent to the EBA by 4 July 2012. The new rules will come
into force on January 2013.
