LONDON Aug 30 Banks in the European Union don't
need a huge injection of capital, but the sovereign debt crisis
continues to raise challenges for the sector, the bloc's banking
watchdog said on Tuesday.
"The European Banking Authority is not calling for an urgent
and massive recapitalisation of EU banks," the EBA said in an
emailed statement.
"The stress test recently conducted by the EBA showed that
EU banks have significantly strengthened their capital positions
and are able to withstand adverse macroeconomic scenarios, a
view not changed by the additional disclosure of sovereign
exposures," it added.
The watchdog was responding to a report in Financial Times
Deutschland on Tuesday that said EBA Chairman Andrea Enria was
apparently concerned about the thin capital structure of EU
banks and might ask for stronger powers.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)