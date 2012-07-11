GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near highs, dollar drifts after Fed see hike "fairly soon"
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
LONDON, July 11 The European Banking Authority said there remained significant challenges ahead for Europe's banks after they successfully met new requirements to bolster their core capital buffers.
The EBA said on Wednesday that EU banks had hiked their combined capital by 94.4 billion euros ($116 billion) to meet the expectations of the watchdog. But EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said banks had further to go to recover from the financial crisis and comply with new global regulations. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Myles Neligan)
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
BAKU, Feb 23 The cost of the Southern Gas Corridor project to take Caspian region natural gas to Europe will be no more than $40 billion, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Thursday.
SILVERSTONE, England, Feb 23 Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.