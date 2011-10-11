FRANKFURT Oct 11 European Union Banking regulator EBA has demanded that lenders achieve a core tier one ratio of at least seven percent in the current round of internal stress tests, banking and regulatory sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

It remains unclear whether capital that qualifies as core tier one will be defined according to rules known as Basel III, or whether an earlier version, known as Basel 2.5 will be applied, these sources said.

Banks that fail to achieve the minimum core tier one ratio will be asked to bolster their capital position, two banking sources said.

"A significant number of banks are expected to fail the stress tests," one of these sources said. (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick and Andereas Framke; writing by Edward Taylor)