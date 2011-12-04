* Regrets EU choice to drop pan-EU guarantee plan for banks
* Says pan-EU guarantee would be step to solving crisis
* Rebuffs criticism from Italy banks on sovereign criteria
MILAN, Dec 4 Europe's chief bank regulator
said Italian banks should boost their capital, in an interview
published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
European Banking Authority chairman Andrea Enria also said
he did not agree with a decision by EU finance ministers last
week to drop plans for a pan-EU guarantee scheme for banks,
saying it would have helped solve the sovereign debt crisis.
He also dismissed criticism from Italian lenders over the
EBA's request they value large holdings of domestic government
bonds at market prices.
"The crisis has reached a systemic dimension," Enria was
quoted as saying by the Italian business daily. "Unfortunately
there has been no European response: the decision has been to
provide a guarantee only at the national level."
Enria said this left banks reliant on the credit standing of
their sovereign state. "This is a paradox. Only a Europe-wide
response would be able to break the vicious circle linking
banks' balance sheets to sovereign debt, helping solve the
crisis."
On Wednesday, EU finance ministers abandoned the idea of a
pan-EU guarantee scheme for banks and the announcement of
details of a bank recapitalisation plan.
The ministers were due to sign off details of the 106
billion euro ($142 billion) plan to recapitalise banks, but a
backlash from countries like Italy has raised doubts over the
programme.
The EBA has pointed to a capital shortfall of 14.7 billion
euros for Italian banks, which hold 160 billion of domestic
government bonds according to market regulator Consob.
"I understand they are dissatisfied," Enria said. "But they
do not seem aware that the nature of this crisis makes it
essential to recapitalise banks."
Enria said Italian lenders -- traditionally very
conservative and which have shunned investments in so-called
toxic assets -- had suffered less during the first phase of the
financial crisis stemming from U.S. subprime mortgages.
"That is why they were under less pressure to boost capital
and have not done enough so far," he said.
Enria said the request to raise additional capital due to
sovereign risk exposure was "necessary ... in this phase of the
crisis, but it is exceptional and temporary. It will be reviewed
once the turmoil on the government bond market is over."
Consob chairman Giuseppe Vegas said last week the EBA's
criteria were "plainly questionable" and hit Italian banks
unfairly.
Speculation about a possible softening of the rules boosted
Italian bank stocks last week, traders said.
Enria said banks were changing their operating model because
of frozen wholesale and interbank funding markets.
"In the past they would grant a loan and then seek funding
on the market. Now they offer financing only if they have the
funds ready. The impact on the economy is evident," he said.
($1 = 0.7446 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Lalor)