By Jonathan Gould and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT Nov 15 The European Union's
banking regulator wants lenders to bolster their capital bases
rather than cut back on lending, as they gird themselves to cope
with the sovereign debt crisis.
If banks opt to shrink balance sheets it could potentially
harm the economy, Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking
Authority, said on Tuesday at a conference.
"We are trying to move to a less disordered deleveraging
process and towards capital raising," he said.
"Deleveraging has already started in the last months and it
will become even harsher if the funding markets do not reopen,
allowing banks to access funds at reasonable prices."
Enria said financial markets have been putting more pressure
on banks during the sovereign crisis than regulators.
"At this juncture, the markets are putting so much pressure
on banks both on capital and liquidity that if anything there is
overshooting in terms of the buffers," Enria told reporters.
Bigger capital buffers for banks is not a solution to the
sovereign debt crisis but is an important component of an
overall package that includes a leveraging of the European
rescue fund EFSF, the debt deal for Greece and state funding
guarantees for banks, Enria said.
Enria also said the EBA was having weekly telephone
conferences with national supervisors on European banks'
liquidity positions.
Speaking at the same conference, Steven Maijoor, chairman of
the European Securities and Markets Authority, said it was
working to increase transparency on reporting on sovereign debt
risks and aimed to achieve reporting consistency by year-end.
"What we have seen after the first half of the year is that
there has been divergence in accounting practices. Obviously,
that is something we should avoid because it reduces the trust
of investors in financial statements," Maijoor said.
The EBA, ESMA and European insurance authority EIOPA all
said that assuring harmonising supervisory practices across the
European Union will be a major objective.
Bundesbank vice-president Sabine Lautenschlaeger said
regulators needed to take account of differences specific to
national economies. "A European supervisory approach that does
not cater to national needs will be opposed by the national
supervisor."
