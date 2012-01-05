LONDON, Jan 5 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority
(EBA) will be faced with a "huge task" in 2012, market
participants said on Thursday, as the supervisor grapples with
the setting of technical standards for various pieces of
European legislation.
In a paper published on Wednesday, the EU regulatory
authority outlined over 300 items that it plans to tackle in the
next couple of years, with around 200 focused for this year.
Capital solutions specialists welcomed the news that the EBA
is planning to draft regulatory capital standards for bank
capital instruments and the various features that may or may not
be allowed under CRD4.
Expectations are that until those are defined, banks will be
reluctant to raise Additional Tier 1 capital or Tier 2 capital
in case it falls short of regulatory requirements.
According to the EBA work programme, consultation on the
topic is due to commence in April with a deadline for a final
document to be released at the end of the year.
The technical standards will tackle areas such as form and
nature of incentive to redeem, the nature of the write-down of
the principal amount, as well as what will determine whether a
trigger event has occurred and how loss-absorption will be
enforced on an instrument.
"It's a positive paper but it does show the extent of the
EBA's work, it is a huge task," said a hybrid solutions
specialist. "It gives us a timeline however as to when we will
be able to start thinking about bringing the first new style
Additional Tier 1 instruments. The question is: will they be
able to deliver in time?"
Another hybrid specialist echoed this view. "Who knows
whether they will be able to follow the plan," he said. "The EBA
said itself that its resources are constrained. It only has a
small amount of staff and they have a lot of things to deliver."
A DCM banker added that he was surprised to see the EBA
consult so soon, and said he had expected the consultation to
come after the publication of the final text of CRD4 which is
expected in September/October this year. European Finance
ministers are meeting in April and could approve the CRD4 text,
although the banker said they were likely to be more focused on
discussing the various national finishes and how these can be
accommodated within CRD4.
The EBA will not just be focused on standards for Additional
Tier 1. More broadly, it will provide technical standards for
capital and capital buffers. These have top-priority on the
list.
The EBA will also be focused on liquidity, remuneration and
leverage ratios, and is also expected to play a role in crisis
prevention and crisis resolution arrangements and tools.
"The EBA is expected to play a role in this regard, both in
setting further technical standards but also in coordinating and
where applicable actively participating in the management of
cross border crisis events," it said in Wednesday's paper.
One of the hybrid specialists said this could add yet more
to EBA's work. "If the EBA was to be involved in a live case,
this would cause an immense strain on resources," he said.
"The legislative proposals from the EU Commission [on crisis
management] are expected soon, with high priority tasks to be
undertaken by the EBA," the EBA said.
"The EBA has put a placeholder in its work program for these
expected tasks, as it foresees the need to undertake in 2012 and
beyond significant regulatory work in building the applicable
framework. Detailed tasks are expected to be identified as soon
as the legislative proposal is published."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)