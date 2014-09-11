(Adds executive comment, timing of launch)
By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 EBay Inc will
begin running advertisements on its mobile app in the fourth
quarter, moving the e-commerce company into the fast-growing and
lucrative market for ads on devices such as smart phones and
tablets.
EBay's users spend 150 minutes on its app per month, three
times higher than its nearest rival, said Stephen Howard-Sarin,
eBay's head of display advertising in North America.
The company can better tailor its ads because users have
single, universal login across all their devices, he said.
Berkshire Hathaway's insurance unit Geico is
among the first advertisers on eBay's mobile ad network.
Mobile ad spending in the United States will total $17.73
billion this year, up 83 percent from $9.69 billion in 2013,
according to industry research firm eMarketer.
Advertising is a much higher margin business than retail,
but the move risks drawing people away from eBay's site.
Howard-Sarin downplayed the risk, citing how many users
repeatedly return to the site. EBay's relationship with users
"can survive a blip or two," he said.
"If they respond to (the mobile advertising), we're not so
brittle that we think that's going to destroy their relationship
with eBay," Howard-Sarin said. "They're going to come back as
soon as they're done and we're not afraid of that."
EBay is working with Triad Retail Media to place the
advertisements. Howard-Sarin declined to provide details of the
revenue sharing agreement, saying only that eBay will get a
greater portion of the revenue.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)