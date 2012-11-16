WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Justice Department on Friday sued online retailer eBay Inc over what it called an illegal agreement with Intuit Inc not to recruit Intuit's employees, according to a department news release.

The agreement eliminated competition for workers, depriving them of access to better job opportunities, the department said.

Meg Whitman, then eBay's CEO, and Scott Cook, Intuit's founder, were intimately involved in forming and enforcing the agreement, the department said.