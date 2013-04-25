By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 EBay Inc pulled
a listing on Wednesday for a Nike Inc t-shirt displaying
the phrase "Boston Massacre," citing the online marketplace's
policy against "offensive materials."
The t-shirt was listed for sale earlier this week on eBay
and received bids of more than $150,000, according to bid
history on the company's website.
The t-shirt refers to the rivalry between the New York
Yankees and Boston Red Sox baseball teams and has images of red
blood spattered on the word Boston.
In the wake of the Boston Marathon attack, Nike pulled all
the shirts from stores, but a used one turned up on eBay.
An eBay spokeswoman said the shirt was removed because it
violated a company policy that bans listings of items that
promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or
religious intolerance, or promote organizations with such views.
EBay will also remove listings that graphically portray
graphic violence or victims of violence, unless they have
substantial social, artistic, or political value, according to
the policy.
A check on Wednesday afternoon by Reuters confirmed that the
listing was taken down.