* Probe should slow discovery in parallel case-eBay lawyer
* Criminal subpoena seeks broad range of documents
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 A criminal investigation
involving eBay is a "game changer" that should slow
Craigslist's attempts to obtain documents and depositions in a
parallel civil case, an eBay lawyer said in court.
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal
probe into whether eBay (EBAY.O) employees took confidential
information from classified ad website Craigslist as eBay
sought to build a rival service. [ID:nS1E78C1YO]
The two companies have also been litigating for years in a
San Francisco civil court over similar allegations that eBay
took a stake in Craigslist and misappropriated information.
In a hearing on Thursday, eBay attorney Mark Lambert said
Craigslist "sought" the criminal investigation.
A grand jury subpoena was issued in San Jose, California,
last week on behalf of the U.S. Justice Department.
"It names lots of individuals and creates tremendous
uncertainty," Lambert said.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Kramer said he
was mindful of the "constitutional implications" of the probe,
as individuals may not answer questions in a deposition for
fear of implicating themselves in the investigation.
However, Kramer said he would not order a "complete
cessation" of the civil case because of the criminal probe.
Craigslist attorney Michael Clyde opposed eBay's request to
slow interviews in the case.
"We don't think the criminal subpoena has any impact on
this case," Clyde said. After the hearing, Clyde declined to
comment on whether Craigslist sought the criminal probe.
Last year, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled that
Craigslist properly removed an eBay representative from its
board. The judge also ruled that Craigslist could not dilute
eBay's 28.4 percent stake in the company.
The civil case in San Francisco Superior Court is
Craigslist Inc. v. eBay Inc. et al., 08-475276.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)