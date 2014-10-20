(Adds details, background, shares)
Oct 20 Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen said
he was quitting EBay Inc's board following the online
retailer's decision last month to spin off its electronic
payment unit, PayPal.
The Silicon Valley pioneer has been involved in a public war
of words with activist investor Carl Icahn, one of eBay's
largest shareholders, who convinced the company to spin off
PayPal after a long campaign.
"After 6 years of service + completed decision to split,
I've decided now is a good time to step off the eBay board of
directors," Andreessen tweeted on Monday. (bit.ly/ZLxCpm)
Icahn could not be immediately reached for comment.
Andreessen's spat with Icahn involved some highly personal
attacks by both sides.
Icahn said in March that Andreessen, as a member of eBay's
board, had a conflict of interest when the company sold its
online phone service Skype in 2009 to private investors,
including Andreessen's venture capital firm.
Andreessen, in an interview to CNBC this month, likened
Icahn to an "evil Captain Kirk" and said that the activist
investor cared little for the companies in which he became
involved. (cnb.cx/1yaSJjy)
Icahn, in an interview to CNBC a day after, said "Andreessen
has screwed more people than Casanova." He also said the eBay
board member had a "high squeaky voice that only a dog can
hear."
The move to spin off PayPal in 2015 came as a huge
about-face for eBay's leadership, who had until then resisted
Icahn's calls for a split and led a months-long campaign to
convince investors that eBay should remain intact.
Andreessen is best known as a co-developer of Mosaic, among
the first widely used Web browsers, and as a co-founder of
Netscape Communications Corp, the maker of the Netscape
Navigator browser.
EBay's shares were little changed in premarket trading. The
stock closed at $47.95 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)