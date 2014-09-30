Sept 30 Ebay Inc said it plans to spin off PayPal, its lucrative payments business, as a publicly traded company in the second half of 2015. Paypal contributes a little over 40 percent to eBay's revenue and is growing at a faster pace, compared with the company's marketplaces and enterprise businesses. The separation could rank among the top global spinoffs, as eBay has a market value of about $65 billion. Following is a list of the top worldwide corporate spinoffs since 2008: Date Effective Parent Spinoff Value Country Industry Date ($bln) March 18, March 28, Altria Group Philip Morris 113 Switzerland Tobacco 2008 2008 Inc International Inc Dec. 10, Jan. 2, Abbott AbbVie Inc 66.60 United Pharma 2012 2013 Laboratories States May 21, March 27, Time Warner Time Warner 47.15 United Cable 2008 2009 Inc Cable Inc States Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Mondelez Kraft Foods 36.09 United Food and 2012 2012 International Group Inc States Beverage Inc Nov. 2, Nov. 30, EnCana Corp Cenovus 22.73 Canada Oil & Gas 2009 2009 Energy Inc April 12, April 30, ConocoPhillips Phillips 66 21.66 United Oil & Gas 2012 2012 States Aug. 8, Nov. 3, Richemont SA British 19.83 United Tobacco 2008 2008 American Kingdom Tobacco Jan. 3, Jan. 3, Fiat SpA Fiat 18.49 Italy Automobiles & 2011 2011 Industrial Components SpA June 23, July 1, Marathon Oil Marathon 16.45 United Petrochemicals 2011 2011 Corp Petroleum States Corp June 10, June 10, Telefonos de Telmex 16.05 Mexico Wireless 2008 2008 Mexico SAB Internacional SAB de CV Source: Thomson Reuters Data (Compiled by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)