Oct 6 Hewlett-Packard Co plans to separate its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations in a monumental reshaping of one of technology's most important pioneers. HP's printing and personal computing businesses account for about half the company's revenue and profit, according to its latest quarterly financial results. The company's plan to split itself comes less than a week after eBay Inc said it planned to spin off PayPal, its lucrative payments business, by the end of 2015. The separations could each rank among the biggest global spinoffs. HP has a market capitalization of about $66 billion and eBay has a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. Following is a list of the largest corporate spinoffs completed worldwide since 2008: Date Effective Parent Spinoff Value Country Industry Date ($bln) March 18, March 28, Altria Group Philip Morris 113 Switzerland Tobacco 2008 2008 Inc International Inc Dec. 10, Jan. 2, Abbott AbbVie Inc 66.60 United Pharma 2012 2013 Laboratories States May 21, March 27, Time Warner Time Warner 47.15 United Cable 2008 2009 Inc Cable Inc States Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Mondelez Kraft Foods 36.09 United Food and 2012 2012 International Group Inc States Beverage Inc Nov. 2, Nov. 30, EnCana Corp Cenovus 22.73 Canada Oil & 2009 2009 Energy Inc Gas April 12, April 30, ConocoPhillips Phillips 66 21.66 United Oil & 2012 2012 States Gas Aug. 8, Nov. 3, Richemont SA British 19.83 United Tobacco 2008 2008 American Kingdom Tobacco Jan. 3, Jan. 3, Fiat SpA Fiat 18.49 Italy Automobi 2011 2011 Industrial les & SpA Componen ts June 23, July 1, Marathon Oil Marathon 16.45 United Petroche 2011 2011 Corp Petroleum States micals Corp June 10, June 10, Telefonos de Telmex 16.05 Mexico Wireless 2008 2008 Mexico SAB Internacional SAB de CV Source: Thomson Reuters data (Compiled by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)