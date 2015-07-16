July 15 E-commerce company eBay Inc is nearing a deal to sell its enterprise business to a consortium led by private-equity firm Permira for about $900 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced by Thursday, along with the company's second-quarter results, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1GnaZVB)

The people said there was no guarantee a deal would be reached, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)