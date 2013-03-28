UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan forecast earnings per share growth of 15 percent to 19 percent a year over the next three years
Swan also said PayPal's new offline business can generate transaction margins of about 40 percent. He also forecast cash flow of more than $11 billion over the next three years.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.