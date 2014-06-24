PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Ebay Inc has hired 15-year IBM Corp veteran Craig Hayman to steer its enterprise business, which helps clients with shipping, marketing and customer management.
The Internet retailer said on Tuesday that Hayman, who at IBM helped develop cloud software and spearhead acquisitions of more than a dozen companies, will report to eBay CEO John Donahoe.
"Technology continues to have a significant impact on the overall commerce landscape. Craig's experience will enhance our ability to serve retailers and brands in this online to offline world," Donahoe said in a statement. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.