NEW YORK Jan 24 EBay Inc is fighting
the proposal by activist investor Carl Icahn to spin off PayPal
because it views the payments service as crucial to long-term
growth prospects of the e-commerce company.
The marketplaces business, eBay's biggest, is growing at a
slower rate than both PayPal and eBay rival Amazon.com Inc.
PayPal, estimated to be worth as much as $40 billion on its own,
helps bolster eBay's share price.
And it is key to future growth opportunities. PayPal is
considered a leader in U.S. mobile payments, which Forrester
Research projects will triple in volume to $90 billion by 2017.
Icahn, who has roiled the tech industry by agitating for
change at companies from Apple Inc and Dell Inc to
Netflix, took a 0.82 percent stake in eBay this month and made a
proposal for it to spin off PayPal, eBay disclosed on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a source close to the matter said Icahn's stake
stood closer to 2 percent.
Many Wall Street analysts do not expect Icahn's proposal to
succeed. They say hiving off PayPal would weaken the parent
company and compromise prospects of its marketplace business and
its business services division, which handles ecommerce for
major retailers.
EBay's CEO and board dismissed Icahn's proposal. Their
refusal to part with PayPal may also stem from an uneasiness
over whether PayPal can thrive independently.
Hot startups like Square and Stripe have raised hundreds of
millions of dollars and are beginning to challenge PayPal in
mobile payments.
"Marketplaces is battling Amazon in the midst of a massive
eCommerce channel shift and PayPal is the clear early leader in
payments," Wells Fargo analyst Matt Nemer wrote on Thursday.
"But they play in a field of well-funded innovators."
Even with a small bump following Icahn's proposal, eBay's
shares are down 5.2 percent from a 52-week high last April.
Since then, eBay's results have disappointed, and on Wednesday
the company lowered its 2015 revenue forecast and gave a
disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.
One top Silicon Valley banker said Icahn's idea had some
merit, that eBay could find ready buyers for PayPal, for
instance one of the major credit card companies.
An independent PayPal also might find it easier to sign up
retailers wary of entrusting payments to an eBay division.
"They would get a nice premium from it in a couple years
time. It is not a stupid idea," the banker said.
CLOSING RANKS
EBay Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe, with the backing
of founder and top shareholder Pierre Omidyar, who owns an 8.5
percent stake, on Wednesday forcefully dismissed Icahn's
suggestion. Donahoe said eBay's three units all need one another
to thrive. On Thursday, director Marc Andreessen, a Silicon
Valley investor, took to Twitter to oppose the spinoff idea.
While Donahoe has the support of his board, he will need to
rally shareholders. Icahn's activism has boosted share prices at
other big companies.
One prominent investor reached by Reuters voiced support for
eBay, and said Donahoe has successfully blended the marketplace
and payment services.
EBay shares, which surged 12 percent after hours on
Wednesday immediately following news of Icahn's proposal, gave
back most of those gains on Thursday and closed just 1 percent
higher.
PayPal was founded in the late 1990s, and acquired by eBay
in 2002 for $1.5 billion, shortly after PayPal went public.
It is now eBay's fastest growing business, with 143 million
active users at the end of 2013, up 16 percent from a year
earlier. Paypal revenue rose 19 percent during the holiday
quarter, beating a 12 percent rise at the marketplaces unit.
R.W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian estimates PayPal is worth
$30 per eBay share, contributing more than half of its parent's
value even though it contributes only 41 percent of revenues.
One industry expert expressed concern PayPal on its own
would struggle to innovate as much, or have access to as much
funding to continue developing its technological edge.
"I doubt the same level of investment would be available to
PayPal if it were a standalone company," said Denee Carrington,
a senior analyst with Forrester Research. "One of the things
PayPal has to do is demonstrate their ability to have success in
mobile payments that's not dependent on eBay."