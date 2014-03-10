March 10 EBay Inc in a preliminary proxy statement on Monday urged its shareholders to vote against the two directors whom activist investor Carl Icahn nominated to its board.

The e-commerce company said that both nominations were rejected by its board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of eBay, has also been pressuring the company for weeks to spin off its PayPal payments business. He has also repeatedly accused eBay of poor corporate governance.

EBay did not set the date for its next annual shareholders meeting, but is expected to take place in the spring.