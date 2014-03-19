PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday called on eBay Inc to sell 20 percent of its PayPal payments unit in an initial public offering.
Selling the stake would allow for the benefits of a stand-alone PayPal and maintain the synergies between eBay and PayPal, Icahn wrote in an open letter to fellow eBay shareholders.
Icahn in January called for eBay to hive off its fast growing PayPal business. EBay has repeatedly said both businesses are better off together.
"We believe conducting a 20% IPO of PayPal - and creating two dedicated and highly-focused independent businesses - will provide the best opportunity for these businesses to remain competitive over the long-term," Icahn wrote in the letter.
Icahn owns more than 2 percent of eBay shares.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: