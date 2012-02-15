Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 An eBay Inc executive said on Wednesday that PayPal's transaction margins will be compressed "a little" as the payment processor moves from its online base into physical stores.
PayPal's transaction margins are currently about 65 percent, the executive told investors during a conference in San Francisco.
"We expect those to be compressed a little bit," the executive added.
PayPal's growth offline is expected to be higher and the market opportunity is much larger than online, he said.
PayPal's offline operating margin income is also expected to be higher, the executive added. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.