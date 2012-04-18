SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 EBay Inc reported an increase in quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in the e-commerce company's Marketplace and PayPal businesses.

EBay said first-quarter profit was $725 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $619 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue was $3.3 billion, up 29 percent from the same period in 2011.

EBay shares rose 3.2 percent to $37 in after-hours trading. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon)