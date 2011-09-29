BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
Sept 29 Facebook's head of mobile marketing has joined the board of directors of eBay Inc (EBAY.O), expanding the size of the board.
The executive, Katie Mitic, oversees new product and platform development at Facebook for developers and businesses. Before working at Facebook, Mitic held different positions at Palm and Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).
EBay Chief Executive John Donahoe in a statement touted Mitic's experience in building products and services and said her expertise would be a "tremendous asset" as the online auctions and marketplaces operator works to get more consumers to shop and pay using eBay's platforms.
EBay's board now has 12 directors. (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.