SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 EBay Inc executive Devin Wenig unveiled a new corporate logo on Thursday, a re-design he said reflected a shift by the online marketplace away from auctions and collectibles towards full-priced, buy-it-now merchandise.

"The eBay logo is known the world over, so changing it was not a decision made lightly. The time felt right," Wenig wrote in an email to employees.