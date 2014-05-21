May 21 E-commerce company eBay Inc said
a database was compromised in a hacking attack between late
February and early March, and clients' non-financial information
was stolen.
EBay said the compromised database contained customer names,
encrypted passwords, email addresses, birth dates, physical
addresses and phone numbers. It said it would ask users to
change their passwords.
The company said in a statement the attack has allowed
unauthorized access to the company's corporate network but it
found no evidence of any unauthorized access to financial or
credit card information.
