By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 24 PayPal unveiled new deals
on Thursday that may help the online payment giant expand into
more physical stores.
PayPal, owned by eBay Inc, said it signed
agreements with VeriFone Systems and Equinox Payments to
get its payment technology on to their networks of checkout
terminals.
VeriFone and Equinox provide payment terminals that are used
in stores run by many of the world's largest retailers. PayPal
signed a similar deal with the other leading payment terminal
provider, Ingenico, earlier this year.
One of PayPal's most important sources of future growth may
come from its expansion into physical stores - a much bigger
market than its online roots.
Agreements with VeriFone and other leading payment terminal
providers will help this expansion. The deals give PayPal
potential access to almost 40 million payment terminals that are
already installed in stores worldwide.
PayPal is already accepted in about 2,000 Home Depot
stores. This project was rolled out quickly earlier this year,
partly because no new hardware needed to be bought or installed
by the retailer. Instead, just the software on these payment
terminals needed to be upgraded.
PayPal is expected to strike deals soon with other retailers
to provide its payment service in their stores.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)