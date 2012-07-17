Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 EBay Inc's payment business PayPal acquired card.io, a San Francisco-based start-up that provides technology for developers to capture credit card information using the camera on a smartphone, according to a PayPal blog on Tuesday.
"The employees at card.io will be joining the PayPal global product team in San Jose to help us create new experiences to make it even easier for consumers and merchants to use the PayPal digital wallet," Hill Ferguson, vice president of global product at PayPal, wrote in the blog.
A purchase price was not disclosed by PayPal. (Reporting By Alistair Barr)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)