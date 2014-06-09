By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 9
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 David Marcus, who has led
eBay Inc's fast-growing payments unit PayPal, will step
down from the e-commerce company on June 27 to run Facebook
Inc's messaging products, eBay said on Monday.
EBay shares fell about 2 percent in trading after hours.
Marcus has led PayPal, which has 148 million active users, for
the past two years during which the payments unit has moved more
aggressively into stores and mobile devices.
In a blog post, eBay Chief Executive John Donahoe said
Marcus was leaving behind a strong leadership team and PayPal
was on track to meet its outlook for 2015.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Marguerita Choy)