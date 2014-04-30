By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 30
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30
company PayPal is getting a shiny new look and its first-ever
global marketing push as parent eBay Inc tries to wrest
attention away from the growing number of rivals piling into the
mobile payments market.
The brand overhaul unveiled on Wednesday includes a more
vibrant, simple logo designed to suit mobile phones and wearable
devices like wristbands and PayPal's first-ever television ads
in the U.S. market. The campaign will last throughout the summer
and into fall 2014.
The move comes as PayPal, the dominant online payment
processor, shifts its focus toward mobile phones and the
fast-growing market to enable consumers to pay for physical
goods and services with their smartphones.
"If you look at us visually online, we look very similar to
financial service companies," said Christina Smedley, vice
president of global brand and communications at PayPal.
"Our brands and the ways consumers are going to experience
them, the way people are going to touch us, is going to change
hugely in coming years," she said.
The company declined to specify the total cost of the
marketing campaign, but said it was the largest ever planned for
PayPal, which accounts for a large chunk of eBay's overall stock
market value and its growth outpaces the rest of the company.
The U.S. mobile payment market will reach $90 billion by
2017, up from $12.8 billion in 2012, according to Forrester
Research. Research firm Gartner expects the global market will
see a more than threefold rise by 2017 to $721 billion.
That potential has attracted the likes of Amazon.com Inc
, Google Inc and Square Inc. Between 3 percent
and 7 percent of consumers worldwide use in-store mobile
payments, but up to 27 percent are willing to try, according to
Bain & Company.
With 143 million active users at the end of 2013, PayPal is
the dominant online payment provider, but it is not used widely
for in-store payments in the United States, Bain said.
"Our research showed that people needed to be reminded of
some of the core benefits that we have and this felt like a way
we could bring it together," Smedley said.
This is the first makeover for PayPal since 2007. The logo
was developed by the firm led by designer Yves Behar, who is
also chief creative officer for Jawbone, a maker of headsets and
a fitness-tracker product.
The marketing efforts come a few weeks after activist
investor Carl Icahn dropped his efforts to force eBay to hive
off PayPal, eBay's most attractive and fastest-growing unit.
During a call on Tuesday to discuss first-quarter earnings,
Chief Executive John Donahoe said eBay was focused on extending
PayPal's scope and its marketing spending for PayPal will ramp
up in coming quarters.
"Our focus at this stage is extend the reach and if we
extend the reach over time, we will have plenty of opportunity
to monetize," Donahoe said.
