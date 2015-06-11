June 11 New York law enforcement officials have
written to eBay Inc and PayPal Inc this week, saying
the companies' revised user policies "raise issues" under
consumer protection laws, the New York Times reported.
The updated user agreements would allow the e-commerce
company and the payments division it is spinning off to contact
users by phone for offers and promotions, to collect a debt or
to poll their opinions through surveys and questionnaires.
Ebay's updated user agreement is scheduled to take effect on
Monday and PayPal's will become effective on July 1.
"Consumer choice and privacy preferences are protected by
state and federal laws - including laws that specifically aim to
stop companies from using invasive robocalls to promote products
to consumers who do not wish to receive them," the newspaper
quoted Melissa Grace, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, as saying. (nyti.ms/1FKejLt)
The letters, written by Kathleen McGee, chief of the
attorney general's Internet Bureau, said the only way for users
to opt out of the possibility of marketing calls or text
messages was to stop using the auction site or payment processor
entirely, the newspaper reported.
A representative of PayPal told Reuters the company had
received the letter of inquiry and would respond to it, adding
that PayPal customers could choose not to receive autodialed or
prerecorded message calls.
Representatives at the New York Attorney General's office
and eBay did not immediately respond to requests for comments
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)