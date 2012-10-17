BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 EBay Inc reported a rise in quarterly revenue and earnings on Wednesday as more consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal payment service.
EBay said third-quarter revenue rose 15 percent to $3.4 billion, while profit climbed 14 percent to $718 million, or 55 cents a share.
EBay shares slipped 3.6 percent in after-hours trading following the results.
* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
* Summit Financial Group Inc announces 10pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: