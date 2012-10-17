SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 EBay Inc reported a rise in quarterly revenue and earnings on Wednesday as more consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal payment service.

EBay said third-quarter revenue rose 15 percent to $3.4 billion, while profit climbed 14 percent to $718 million, or 55 cents a share.

EBay shares slipped 3.6 percent in after-hours trading following the results.