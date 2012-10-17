* Revenue rose 15 pct to $3.4 billion
* Sees Q4 revenue between $3.85 billion and $4 billion
* Cautious with holiday price battle looming ahead
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 17 EBay Inc reported
strong quarterly results on Wednesday, but the e-commerce
company gave a cautious forecast for the crucial holiday season
amid a brewing price war between big retailers and rival
Amazon.com Inc.
EBay said third-quarter revenue rose 15 percent to $3.4
billion, while profit climbed 14 percent to $718 million, or 55
cents a share, compared with 48 cents last year. The revenue
matched Wall Street estimates, while profit beat by a penny.
EBay forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $3.85 billion to $4
billion and profit of 66 cents to 69 cents per share. Wall
Street was looking for fourth-quarter earnings of 68 cents a
share on revenue of $3.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
EBay shares fluctuated between small gains and losses in
after-hours trading following the results.
"Not as overpowering a beat as the last couple of quarters,
but they do appear on track," said Gil Luria, an analyst at
Wedbush Securities.
Some analysts expected eBay to lift its fourth-quarter
forecast a lot, but that did not happen.
"Given that there had been a lot of momentum in eBay and
PayPal's businesses, expectations may have gotten ahead of
themselves," said RJ Hottovy, an equity analyst at Morningstar.
EBay may be giving a cautious outlook for the holiday season
because big retailers including Target Corp and Best Buy
Co Inc are planning to match Amazon's online prices,
Hottovy noted. This price tussle may put more shoppers and
revenue up for grabs during the fourth quarter, he added.
"It's probably wise for eBay to err on the side of caution
because of this price competition," Hottovy added.
Bob Swan, eBay's chief financial officer, told analysts
during a conference call that the company expected an "OK"
holiday season, with continued macro-economic pressure in Europe
from the sovereign debt crisis and recession that is denting
consumer demand
EBay shares have jumped so far this year, outpacing those of
Amazon, on optimism that growth has resumed at the Marketplaces
business and on hope for an expansion of PayPal from its online
roots into physical stores.
EBay's online marketplace, one of the largest in the world,
has lagged behind the growth of e-commerce and Amazon.com for
several years. But under Chief Executive John Donahoe, eBay has
invested to improve the buying experience by upgrading search
capabilities and prodding sellers to provide more services such
as free shipping and easier returns.
The explosive growth of mobile shopping has also attracted
hundreds of thousands of new consumers to eBay's marketplace
this year.
In the third quarter, about 800,000 shoppers made their
first-ever eBay purchase through a mobile device, CEO Donahoe
told analysts during the conference call.
"While I'm pleased with the acceleration, I'm not
satisfied," he added. "There's no reason why our active users
should not double over the next three to five years."
That growth will be driven by improvements in personalized
product recommendations, expansion in countries including Brazil
and Russia and chasing opportunities in local commerce, the CEO
said.
EBay unveiled a redesign of its website earlier this month,
which included more personalized product recommendations and
faster PayPal checkout. The changes could boost sales in coming
quarters, but some analysts also worry that the changes may also
disrupt online shopping during the crucial holiday season.
Donahoe said on Wednesday that eBay will only roll out
website changes that have already tested well with shoppers.