U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 EBay Inc reported an 18 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday.
The operator of one of the world's largest online marketplaces also reported earnings of $927 million, or 70 cents a share, in the period. That compares with profit of $789 million, or 60 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
