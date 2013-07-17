July 17 EBay Inc reported solid second-quarter results on Wednesday but Chief Executive John Donahoe warned of "headwinds" in the second half of the year, sending shares of the e-commerce company down more than 5 percent in after-hours action.

Second-quarter net income was $822 million, or 63 cents a share, versus $730 million, or 56 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 14 percent to $3.88 billion.

"Macroeconomic headwinds in Europe and Korea will continue to be a challenge in the second half of the year," Donahoe said.