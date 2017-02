SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 EBay Inc reported a 23 percent increase in second-quarter revenue to $3.4 billion on Wednesday, while profit climbed 16 percent to $730 million, or 56 cents per share.

Shares of eBay, operator of the world's largest online marketplace, rose less than 1 percent to $40.69 in extended trading after the results. (Reporting By Alistair Barr)