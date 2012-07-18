* Marketplaces business sees 'strong growth' in Europe -
eBay
* EBay third-quarter forecast weak, but sticks to full-year
estimates
* Company says mobile growth driving more purchases, new
customers
* EBay shares climb 5.1 percent in extended trading
(Adds details on mobile growth, executive comments)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 EBay Inc posted
stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings as more
consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal
payment service, and it stuck to its full-year forecasts, having
avoided a major hit from Europe's economic woes.
EBay said on Wednesday second-quarter revenue jumped 23
percent to $3.4 billion, while profit climbed 16 percent to $730
million, or 56 cents per share. That topped Wall Street
estimates.
EBay's third-quarter revenue and profit forecasts were
slightly below analyst expectations. But the e-commerce giant
stuck with its full-year guidance from earlier this year.
"We are increasingly confident in our outlook for 2012,"
Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan said during a conference call
with analysts.
EBay shares have slipped in recent weeks on concern a weak
European economy might dent buying and selling on the company's
online marketplace - and lucrative cross-border transactions in
particular.
However, eBay said its Marketplaces business generated its
strongest organic growth since 2006 - and highlighted strong
growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
"The results were very good," said Gil Luria, an analyst at
Wedbush Securities. "I don't think anybody in their wildest
dreams thought Marketplaces would be growing this fast."
Shares of eBay rose 5.1 percent to $42.53 in extended
trading after the results.
MARKETPLACES TURNAROUND
EBay shares have gained more than 30 percent so far this
year, outpacing those of rival Amazon.com, on optimism
that growth has resumed at the Marketplaces business and on an
expansion of PayPal from its online roots into physical stores.
EBay's online marketplaces, the largest in the world, have
lagged the growth of e-commerce and Amazon.com for several
years. But under Chief Executive John Donahoe, eBay has invested
a lot to improve the buying experience on the sites, partly by
prodding sellers to provide more services such as free shipping
and easier returns.
Earlier this year, Donahoe said Marketplaces had turned the
corner.
On Wednesday, eBay said second-quarter gross merchandise
volume, or GMV, on its U.S. marketplace was $6.24 billion,
excluding vehicle sales. That was up 14 percent from a year
earlier. Mark Mahaney, an analyst at Citi Research, had expected
$6.04 billion.
International Marketplaces GMV rose 8 percent to $9.93
billion in the second quarter, driven by strong growth in Europe
and Asia-Pacific.
"Some of the initiatives in the last couple of years have
definitely helped," said Aaron Kessler, an analyst at Raymond
James. "International was fairly strong - they actually saw an
acceleration in International GMV for Marketplaces."
Wedbush's Luria said European consumers may be turning to
eBay to save money as the region's economy weakens.
"When consumers are in a pinch they often accelerate the
shift of spending online," the analyst added. "They don't go out
shopping and stay home and look for the best deals online. eBay
is a way to get a deal - the same item at a lower price."
MOBILE 'KEROSENE'
EBay executives said the company is seeing an increase in
purchases by existing customers and growth in new users.
EBay active users totaled 104.8 million at the end of the
second quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier. The number of
active registered PayPal accounts rose 13 percent to 113.2
million in the same period, the company reported.
CEO Donahoe said the company's mobile tools and services
drove much of this growth. EBay and PayPal's mobile businesses
will each handle $10 billion worth of transactions this year,
more than double a year earlier, he noted.
"Three or four years ago, you could only access eBay with a
desktop or laptop," Donahoe said. "Now you can access eBay
anytime with a smartphone."
In the second quarter, about 600,000 shoppers made their
first purchase on eBay with a mobile device, the CEO noted.
"Mobile is a movement that consumers want and we've
invested heavily in that," Donahoe said. "We want to pour
kerosene on that fire to keep it going."
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in San Francisco;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)