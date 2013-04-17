SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 EBay Inc said on Wednesday that first-quarter revenue rose 14 percent as more consumers shopped on the company's online marketplace and used PayPal to pay for their purchases.

Earnings came in at $829 million, or 63 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $725 million, or 55 cents a share, in the same period last year. Revenue was $3.75 billion, up from $3.28 billion a year earlier.