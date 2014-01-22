BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 EBay Inc on Wednesday reported a higher profit for the holiday quarter as more transactions were paid with its PayPal service.
The e-commerce company also said activist investor Carl Icahn submitted a proposal to spin off eBay's PayPal business.
Net income for the fourth quarter, which included the holiday season, was $850 million, or 65 cents a share, up from $751 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding some items, eBay earned 81 cents per share.
Revenue rose 13.5 percent to $4.53 billion during the quarter. For 2014, eBay forecast revenue of between $18 billion and $18.5 billion.
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016