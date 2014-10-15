SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 EBay Inc cut its 2014
revenue forecast to less than $18 billion on Wednesday and
issued a lower-than-expected outlook for the critical
holiday-dominated fourth quarter, sending shares down more than
3 percent in after-hours trading.
The e-commerce company, which plans to split from its PayPal
payments division next year, earned 68 cents per share for the
third quarter. On average, analysts had expected 67 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EBay said it was reducing its full-year revenue outlook to
between $17.85 billion and $17.95 billion, down from its
previous range of $18 billion to $18.3 billion.
The company also predicted fourth-quarter revenue of less
than $5 billion, falling short of the $5.2 billion expected by
Wall Street. EBay expects fourth-quarter earnings per share
between 88 and 91 cents, while Wall Street expected 91 cents.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Reese)