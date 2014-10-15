(Adds analyst comment, background on retail sales and global
economy)
By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 EBay Inc trimmed
its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, signaling a
weaker-than-expected holiday shopping season for the e-commerce
company as it prepares to split from its fast-growing payments
arm, PayPal.
EBay's report comes as weak economic data from the United
States and China fan fears of a global slowdown, forcing
investors to re-examine the world economy only just emerging
from one of the worst recessions in history.
"We've gotten indications from some luxury retailers over
the last couple of days that times have been more challenging,"
said Scott Kessler, equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ.
"There are a lot of question marks when it comes to the
sentiment on spending of consumers as we approach the holiday
shopping season."
EBay shares fell more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.
U.S. retail sales, which account for about one-third of
consumer spending, recorded their first decline since January
last month.
Some analysts expressed concern over eBay's marketplaces
division, which grew less than some forecast.
Kessler added that eBay's notable exposure to Europe might
have also played a role in depressing its outlook.
EBay earned 68 cents per share in the third quarter, in line
with the average analyst estimate of 67 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results comes weeks after eBay announced it was spinning
off its PayPal payments unit in 2015.
EBay cut its full-year revenue outlook to between $17.85
billion and $17.95 billion from its previous range of $18
billion to $18.3 billion.
The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of less
than $5 billion, falling short of the $5.2 billion expected by
Wall Street. EBay expects fourth-quarter earnings per share
between 88 cents and 91 cents, while Wall Street expected 91
cents.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Reese and
Andre Grenon)