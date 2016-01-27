China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Fixes typo in headline)
Jan 27 EBay Inc reported no growth in revenue in the holiday quarter, during which it faced intense competition from bigger e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc as well as traditional retailers.
The company's revenue was $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, flat with a year earlier.
Net income fell to $477 million, or 39 cents per share, from $1.02 billion, or 82 cents per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Mari Saito in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)