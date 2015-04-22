April 22 E-commerce company eBay Inc
reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
higher revenue in its payments business, which includes PayPal.
PayPal is set to be spun off later this year.
EBay reported net income of $626 million, or 51 cents per
share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss
of $2.33 billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $4.45 billion from $4.26 billion.
Revenue from the company's payments business rose about 14
percent to $2.11 billion.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)